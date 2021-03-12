Home

Partial suspended sentence for manslaughter

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 19, 2021 12:22 pm

A 45-year-old man convicted of one count of manslaughter has been handed a partially suspended sentence by the Suva High Court.

Pio Ratuwaqa was found guilty of driving his vehicle in a manner that caused the death of a woman in March 2019.

The incident happened at Gardiner Place in Nasese, Suva.

He has been sentenced to two years imprisonment.

Ratuwaqa will serve 10 months behind bars while the rest of the 12 months has been suspended for 3 years.

