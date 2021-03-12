Partial suspended sentence for manslaughter

A 45-year-old man convicted of one count of manslaughter has been handed a partially suspended sentence by the Suva High Court.

Pio Ratuwaqa was found guilty of driving his vehicle in a manner that caused the death of a woman in March 2019.

The incident happened at Gardiner Place in Nasese, Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

He has been sentenced to two years imprisonment.

Ratuwaqa will serve 10 months behind bars while the rest of the 12 months has been suspended for 3 years.