Court

Parliament to sit from tomorrow

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 24, 2021 2:43 pm

A virtual parliament sitting will commence tomorrow morning.

The parliamentary business committee met today to discuss the agenda.

Parliament will sit for the rest of this week and possibly next week as well.

All sitting dates for parliament were vacated as of April due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

