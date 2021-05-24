Parliament staff found discrepancies in claims

Former Secretary-General to Parliament had written a letter to the Solicitor General informing him of certain issues brought to her attention in relation to the claims made by parliamentarians.

Viniana Namosimalua testified this in the Anti-Corruption court as Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula’s trial continued this afternoon.

Namosimalua says in her letter she stated that her staff felt that certain members lived in Suva but claimed allowances.

She says the parliament staff noticed that certain members made trips to their permanent residence just before parliament sitting and made claims.

Namosimalua says she got very disturbed and feared that the information she was getting from certain parliamentarians could be false.

She said that in her letter to the Solicitor General she had indicated that she will report the matter to Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

The trial continues.