Parliament secretariat did not reject allowances claims: Nawaikula

Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Nikolau Nawaikula says the parliament secretariat was aware that he had changed his residential address.

He highlighted this when he was re-examined by his counsel, Sevuloni Valenitabua, in court this afternoon.

The MP says the parliament secretariat was aware that he owned property at Koronivia in Nausori.

He adds that his residential address in Koronivia is temporary, but Buca is his permanent residential address.

Nawaikula said the 13 parliamentary allowances he had claimed were never rejected.

He says this is why he assumed that he had adhered to all the due process, including the Parliamentary Remuneration Act.

The MP said he was never questioned by the secretariat as he kept receiving his allowances.

High Court Judge Justice Thushara Kumarage also reminded the parties not to post anything about the case on social media.

It is alleged that Nawaikula gave false information about his residence to the Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

He allegedly falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Buca village.

He allegedly obtained $20,201.35 between August 2019 and April 2020.

The trial will resume at the Suva High Court tomorrow.