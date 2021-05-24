Parliament funded Nawaikula's personal work errands

Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula began spending more time in his village in August 2019 when the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption started investigating him.

Nawaikula says he became aware of FICAC’s investigation on July 20, 2019.

FICAC Deputy Commissioner Rashmi Aslam highlighted this in court and accused Nawaikula of creating false unauthenticated receipts.

He adds that Nawaikula created his receipts to claim parliamentary allowances.

In one instance, the MP went to Labasa to cover a court case.

He also claimed for his parliamentary allowance even though it was non-parliamentary work.

Nawaikula said parliament had to remunerate him.

When questioned by Aslam whether he felt any remorse towards taxpayers for funding his trips, Nawaikula responded and said he didn’t do anything wrong and he was not sorry.

FICAC also stated that Nawaikula only spent 50 days in Buca village out of the 273 days.

This was between August 2019 and April 2020.

Nawaikula is standing trial for allegedly falsely stating that his permanent place of residence was in Buca village.

He allegedly obtained more than $20,000 between August 2019 and April 2020.