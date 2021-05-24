Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Court

Parliament funded Nawaikula's personal work errands

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
April 13, 2022 12:51 pm
MP Nikolau Nawaikula. [File Photo]

Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula began spending more time in his village in August 2019 when the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption started investigating him.

Nawaikula says he became aware of FICAC’s investigation on July 20, 2019.

FICAC Deputy Commissioner Rashmi Aslam highlighted this in court and accused Nawaikula of creating false unauthenticated receipts.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that Nawaikula created his receipts to claim parliamentary allowances.

In one instance, the MP went to Labasa to cover a court case.

He also claimed for his parliamentary allowance even though it was non-parliamentary work.

Nawaikula said parliament had to remunerate him.

When questioned by Aslam whether he felt any remorse towards taxpayers for funding his trips, Nawaikula responded and said he didn’t do anything wrong and he was not sorry.

FICAC also stated that Nawaikula only spent 50 days in Buca village out of the 273 days.

This was between August 2019 and April 2020.

Nawaikula is standing trial for allegedly falsely stating that his permanent place of residence was in Buca village.

He allegedly obtained more than $20,000 between August 2019 and April 2020.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.