Parents on manslaughter charges granted bail

The parents of a 7-year-old child who died following an illness and was buried unlawfully in Toko, Tavua earlier this year appeared in the Tavua Magistrates court today.

The two have been charged with one count of manslaughter arising from breach of duty and one count of restriction of burial of dead bodies.

It is alleged that between December and February this year, the two made an omission that amounted to a negligent breach of duty, by not taking their 7-year-old child to the hospital for medical attention which allegedly resulted in her death.

For the second count of Restriction of Burial of Dead Bodies, the two are alleged to have buried the body of their daughter without a certificate of death in the forms prescribed by the Registrar General by regulation under the Births, Death and Marriages Registration Act in the register of that body signed by a Medical Practitioner.

The two have been released on bail with strict conditions.

Their matter has been transferred to the Lautoka High court.

The case has been adjourned to the 12th of October.