Padarath released with strict bail conditions

Convicted felon Benjamin Padarath has been released on bail by the Ba Magistrates Court this morning.

Padarath is charged with sedition, attempting to defeat the course of justice, destroying evidence, and disobedience of lawful order.

He has been charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Article continues after advertisement

It’s alleged that on or around March 28th Padarath did an act with seditious intention or uttered seditious words by posting information pertaining to an ongoing FICAC investigation on Facebook with an intention to bring hatred or excite disaffection against the administration of justice in Fiji.

Padarath also allegedly attempted to defeat the course of justice by posting information about the ongoing investigation.

It is also alleged that he destroyed his mobile phone knowing that it may be required in evidence in a judicial proceeding.

He also allegedly disobeyed a lawful search warrant.

He has been released on a $1000 bail bond with sureties on the same sum.

He has been ordered to deactivate his social media accounts and not make comments on social media on present charges.

A stop departure has been issued against him and he has been ordered to surrender his travel documents.

Padarath has been ordered not to re-offend and not to interfere with witnesses.

The matter will be called in the Lautoka Magistrates Court on May 19th.