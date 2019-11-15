Over 40 appear in Court for alleged breaches

Court around the country have been busy throughout this Easter weekend.

This as special court sitting were held for those who are alleged to have breached the curfew and lockdown measures in place amid COVID-19.

42 people appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court this morning with a total of 15 charges laid.

A handful of them were charged in groups as they are alleged to taken part in social gatherings.

Others are alleged to have gone out from their homes during the curfew hours.

The number of people arrested since the curfew measures were put in place has shown fluctuation as last night’s arrest increased again to 193 from 150 the day before.

Some people also appeared in court for alleged malicious posts on social media relating to the current situation the nation is in.