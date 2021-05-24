Ovalau man sentenced for raping step-daughter

A 59-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for raping and sexually assaulting his step-daughter in Ovalau.

The court heard that the perpetrator committed the acts against his then 15-year-old step-daughter over four days in November 2020 while her mother was away.

While passing the sentence, High Court Judge Justice Salesi Temo stated that rape violates the dignity of a person and is an unwarranted intrusion into their privacy.

Article continues after advertisement

He added that those who commit this offence must expect a lengthy prison sentence to restore the balance, harmony and atonement to the victim.

Justice Temo also stated that the offender had been looking after the victim since she was seven years old, watched her grow into a young girl, and unveiled his sick plans in November 2020 when he sexually assaulted her and raped her twice.

The High Court Judge says rape of children is becoming prevalent despite heavy prison sentences.

Justice Temo adds that the court will keep on saying that it will not tolerate the abuse of children and will continue to pass heavy prison sentences as a warning to others.

The offender, in this case, must serve a minimum of 11 years behind bars.