Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
No RFMF personnel to carry arms within Lautoka CBD|New COVID-19 call center to be activated tomorrow|Public Service Vehicle to cease operations before 10pm|Dr Raju says nationwide curfew timely|Essential services to continue with conditions to be met|People not observing social distancing outside FNPF|Stop stigmatizing those visiting fever clinics says PM|Religious programs to air on FBC 2 platform|Man charged for spreading false information|Fiji Airways seeks interest for Nadi-Los Angeles recovery flights|EFL reaching out to Fijians who can be assisted|Almost $3m spent in COVID-19 response says Minister|No shortage of market produce in Lautoka|No new cases of COVID-19 confirms PM|Market opening hours revised|Minister clarifies FNPF withdrawals|Curfew will not restrict workers|Ministry assures safety of vulnerable groups|Fiji Link to suspend all outer-island flights|Taxi operators urged to adhere to curfew|Help us and we’ll help you says COMPOL|Another individual allegedly breaks isolation directive|NZ records first COVID-19 death|Isolation facility prepared in Makoi|All five COVID-19 patients recovering well: Minister|
Fiji Stories World Stories

Court

Opposition MP Lynda Tabuya granted bail

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
March 30, 2020 4:09 pm
Opposition MP Lynda Tabuya has been granted bail by the Suva Magistrates Court.

Opposition MP Lynda Tabuya has been granted bail by the Suva Magistrates Court.

Tabuya was detained from Thursday, the 26th of March and subsequently charged on the 27th of March with alleged Malicious Acts, under the Public Order Act.

It’s alleged that Tabuya on the 19th of March maliciously posted through social media platform Facebook profile namely:

Article continues after advertisement

“Lynda Tabuya” false news “Stock up food Viti! Have a guaranteed farm supply. It’s about to get real! #COVIDready and “Lets just get one thing straight Fiji, the Government brought Coronavirus into Fiji, NOT Soko #StopBlamingThePeople #CriminalNegligence”, tending to create or foster public alarm, public anxiety or disaffection.

In court earlier, the State objected to bail on several conditions, one of which was that the case is of national interest, in addition, the accused did not cooperate with the investigation, refused to answer questions and did not hand over her phone for the police investigation.

Lawyers for Tabuya while submitting her bail application argued that in reference to the Bail Act, their client was entitled to bail having already been detained for 96 hours as at 2pm today.

Furthermore, the defense counsel told the court that pursuant to the relevant legislation, their client was charged on the Friday with the offence and should have within the 24 hours of that been produced in court.

This they say was not the case and was clearly evident.

In addition, Tabuya’s legal team submitted to the court that the 47-year-old Mother of six is a first offender, did not pose a flight risk given the current national COVID-19 situation and would not interfere with witnesses.

Meanwhile, in response to the charge, Tabuya entered a plea of not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili granted bail.

He further instructed that the accused would have to
· Pay a non cash bond of $2000.
· Temporarily deactivate all her social media accounts for the duration of the court proceedings
· Not change her current residential address
· Report every fortnight to her nearest Police Station on a Friday.
· Surrender all travel documents
· Not to interfere with State Witnesses in the case

In addition, a stop departure order was also issued against Tabuya.

Sureties for the accused included fellow SODELPA member and former Opposition Leader – Ro Teimumu Kepa and Tabuya’s sister.

The case is scheduled to be recalled on the 6th of April.

 

Lynda Tabuya

Opposition Member Lynda Tabuya produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today. #FBCNews #Fijinews #Fiji More details coming up. Stay with us.

Posted by FBC News on Sunday, March 29, 2020

 

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.