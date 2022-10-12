Only independent witnesses were interviewed

Vijendra Prakash

The witness in the trial against former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash has told the court that she did not interview the former MP’s wife and son.

Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption team leader Milika Cakacaka said as an investigating officer, she was only tasked to interview independent witnesses.

She said the witnesses involved in this case would only involve those that are not related to Prakash.

Cakacaka also informed the court that the lease she had obtained from the iTaukei Land Trust Board showed that the former MP’s land lease in Naitasiri was an agriculture lease.

According to her, this lease document did not confirm whether Prakash permanently resides at Naluwai in Naitasiri.

For the former MP’s income tax forms, she also said it did not confirm where Prakash spends most of his time.

Prakash is standing trial for allegedly giving false information about his residence to the former Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

He is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Waidracia, Vunidawa, Nabuni, Naluwai, Naitasiri, and allegedly obtained $33,670 between August 2019 and March 2020.

The hearing continues at the Anti-Corruption High Court in Suva.