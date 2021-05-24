Only FLP and Unity file for action in court

The Fiji Labour Party and Unity Party have filed an application in court seeking various declarations and orders against the Constitutional Offices Commission in respect of a complaint lodged against the Supervisor of Elections in August of 2021.

The parties are seeking the Court to direct the Constitutional Offices Commission to appoint a tribunal to investigate complaints of misbehaviour against the Supervisor of Elections.

This complaint was lodged after the Court of Disputed Returns ruled in favour of Member of Parliament Niko Nawaikula and against the Supervisor of Elections.

Five political parties, being SODELPA, NFP, Freedom Alliance, FLP, and Unity, had signed this letter, however, only two, being FLP and Unity Fiji, had filed the action before the Court.

This morning the matter was called before the High Court of Fiji for directions.

The parties have been directed to file affidavits and return to court on April 26 for further directions and to schedule a hearing date.