Officers facing assault charges plead not guilty

The five police officers charged with assaulting Inoke Lagicere from Naqia Village in Wainibuka, Tailevu have pleaded not guilty.

The alleged incident happened this April.

Sevanaia Narogi, Kameli Tukana, Mafoa Korosaya, Inoke Nagata, and Jokaveti Rabuku appeared in the Suva High Court this morning.

It is alleged the four punched and kicked Lagicere before Sevanaia Narogi threw him over the Naqia Bridge.

They are charged with Act with Intent to Cause Grievous Harm, Assault Causing Actual Bodily Harm, and Common Assault.

Female officer, Jokaveti Rabuku has been additionally charged with Conspiracy to Defeat Justice and Interfering with the Witnesses.

The case will be called again on the 15th of next month.