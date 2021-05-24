Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Court

Officer admits keeping accused beyond 48 hours

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 13, 2022 3:31 pm
Apisai Lomani Junior and Leone Naisake [File Photo]

The crime officer in an alleged murder case in Kadavu admitted in the Suva High Court that he was aware that one of the two accused persons had been in their custody for over 48 hours.

Apisai Lomani Junior and Leone Naisake are alleged to have caused the death of 36-year-old Filipe Loloma in Wailailai Farm in Kadavu on December 26, 2018.

Prosecution witness, Corporal Josua Gagalia took the stand to give evidence, particularly regarding the arrest of Lomani.

Article continues after advertisement

During cross-examination, the defense asked the witness if he was aware that a person can only be in custody for no more than 48 hours and should be charged and produced in court after that.

The witness agrees to this, and he also agrees that he was not informed about the exact time the accused was brought in.

The witness also agreed that he took the accused to the murder scene and recorded the interview on a piece of A4 paper.

He also agreed that he was not aware of where the paper was.

The court heard that Lomani was arrested on the 29th of December 2018 and the interview commenced on December 31.

The defense lawyer put it to him that police were aware from the 29 that this was a murder case but waited until the 31 before they commenced the interview.

The trial continues in the Suva High Court.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.