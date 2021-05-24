Officer admits keeping accused beyond 48 hours

The crime officer in an alleged murder case in Kadavu admitted in the Suva High Court that he was aware that one of the two accused persons had been in their custody for over 48 hours.

Apisai Lomani Junior and Leone Naisake are alleged to have caused the death of 36-year-old Filipe Loloma in Wailailai Farm in Kadavu on December 26, 2018.

Prosecution witness, Corporal Josua Gagalia took the stand to give evidence, particularly regarding the arrest of Lomani.

During cross-examination, the defense asked the witness if he was aware that a person can only be in custody for no more than 48 hours and should be charged and produced in court after that.

The witness agrees to this, and he also agrees that he was not informed about the exact time the accused was brought in.

The witness also agreed that he took the accused to the murder scene and recorded the interview on a piece of A4 paper.

He also agreed that he was not aware of where the paper was.

The court heard that Lomani was arrested on the 29th of December 2018 and the interview commenced on December 31.

The defense lawyer put it to him that police were aware from the 29 that this was a murder case but waited until the 31 before they commenced the interview.

The trial continues in the Suva High Court.