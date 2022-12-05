O’Connor released on bail

FijiFirst Candidate Alexander O’Connor has been released on bail by the Suva Magistrates Court.

The former MP is accused of allegedly breaching the Electoral Act 2014.

He is charged with three counts of prohibition on use of state resources to campaign.

It is alleged that on 23rd November at Tukavesi in the Northern Division, he conducted campaign activities and distributed campaign materials namely FijiFirst candidate flyers, bearing the candidate number 252 inside a public office namely the health center.

It is also alleged that he conducted similar act in Bagasau Nursing Station and Naduri Health Center on the same date.

The first phase of disclosures was served in the court this afternoon and FICAC counsel did not object to bail.

The matter has been adjourned to 17th February next year and will be called in the Savusavu Magistrates Court.