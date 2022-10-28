OAG ordered to render apology to Aliz Pacific and Dr Ali

The Supreme Court has ordered the Office of the Auditor General to pay Aliz Pacific and Dr Nur Bano Ali $10,000 as cost for proceedings of appeal and further cost of appeal to the High court in the sum of $5000 within 28 days.

Aliz Pacific and Dr Nur Bano Ali had sought relief by writ of summons in 2014 against the OAG and the Attorney General on the basis that the contents of OAG’s report for 2010 had injured their character and reputation.

Aliz Pacific and Ali had made an application seeking leave to appeal against a decision of the Court of Appeal involving an audit report.

They had initially sought an injunction to restrain the Auditor General or his agents from publishing any reports pertaining to Aliz Pacific and Doctor Ali in relation to the restructure of Rewa Dairy Cooperative Company Limited.

The three Supreme Court Judges have today ordered the OAG to tender a public apology in terms to be approved by the solicitor for the Aliz Pacific and Dr Nur Bano Ali and the Master of High Court.

The Supreme Court has also referred the matter to the Master of High Court for assessment of special and general damages.

It has also granted the statement of claim filed in the High Court Civil Action that the first respondent has defamed the petitioners.

The Supreme Court has granted the leave to appeal.

Meanwhile, in a statement today Aliz Pacific says they are ecstatic to receive the judgment in its favor.

The company says it is absolutely delighted that after going through all levels of the judicial system they have finally received justice.

It adds their faith in the Fijian legal system, never wavered.

Aliz Pacific says they will continue to serve their clients to the highest standards.