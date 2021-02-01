NZ wants Rahman extradited over drug charges

An application has been made to extradite a Canadian national to New Zealand for drug-related charges.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions filed a motion and affidavit this morning seeking orders for Joshua Aziz Rahman to be extradited to NZ to be tried for criminal charges.

Rahman has been charged in New Zealand for drug-related offenses.

FBC News understands these charges were laid last year.

The Canadian national is charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs in Fiji and is now awaiting judgment by the Suva High Court.

Rahman was not present in the Magistrates Court today when the matter was called.

The court noted that Rahman may not have been served the necessary documents.

The Magistrate has directed the DPP’s office to serve these documents to Rahman who is in remand.

The Fijian authorities have alleged that Rahman had in his possession, 39 bars of a white substance weighing 39.5 kilograms with an estimated street value of $31m.

The bars were allegedly recovered by the Fijian Police in February 2019 when they raided Rahman’s home in Caubati, Nasinu.

The bars were later tested positive for cocaine.

The matter will be called on 16th April.