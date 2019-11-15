No special treatment says Nasinu Magistrate

Rohit Sharma a Member of Parliament has been told he will be treated like any other accused person.

Sharma appeared in the Nasinu Magistrates Court this morning for bail variation and the application was dismissed by the Magistrate.

Sharma’s lawyer told the court his client has been scrutinized by media and is under a lot of pressure.

The court also heard that Sharma wishes to change his reporting day at the police station.

His lawyer told the court that Sharma travels around the country and if it is possible for him to report to any police Station and sign from there.

The Magistrate disagreed with both proposals and ruled that Sharma will not be given special treatment.

Sharma’s bail has been extended and he will reappear in court on the 30th of next month.

Sharma is charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

It is alleged that he assaulted his wife in May at their home in Davuilevu Housing, Nausori.