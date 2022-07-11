No objection for extradition

Canadian national Joshua Aziz Rahman.

The counsel representing Canadian national Joshua Aziz Rahman has not objected to the extradition of his client to New Zealand.

However, lawyer Devanesh Sharma says they want the prosecution to first satisfy some requirements.

Sharma asked this before Justice Salesi Temo before he gives a warrant to have Rahman moved to New Zealand.

Article continues after advertisement

Rahman was convicted of drug possession and was sentenced to 20-year imprisonment last year after he was found to be hiding 39.5 kilogrammes of cocaine.

The court heard that once Rahman is moved to New Zealand, he will be tried again for drug charges.

Justice Temo told Rahman’s counsel to file a written submission about the requirement they wanted from the prosecution.

Sharma told the court that part of the requirements is what will happen if Rahman is found guilty in New Zealand and is sentenced.

He asked the court what will happen after he serves his term in New Zealand and still has some time to serve his conviction in Fiji.

The case will be called again on August 29th.