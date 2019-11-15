No more trial adjournment for alleged rapist pastor

A Nausori pastor in a case of rape has been told that his trial will proceed without him if he fails to attend the new trial date.

36-year-old is charged with three counts of rape, one count of indecent assault, and one count of sexual assault including the alleged rape of a 15-year-old member of his congregation in Luvuluvu Nausori last year.

His trial was supposed to take place this week but has been deferred to early December as he was unfit and admitted to a medical centre this week.

In court today, the judge says trial adjournment will not be granted again even if requested.

The accused was in court and said he is now fit to attend his trial.

He has also confirmed that he has paid $465 for expenses incurred by witnesses and assessors after he failed to attend his trial on Monday.

The trial will begin on 7th December.