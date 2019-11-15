Nikolic’s appeal adjourned to next month

Drug smuggling convict John Nikolic’s appeal has been adjourned until next month.

Nikolic appeared in the Suva Appeal’s Court this morning.

He was last year found guilty of two counts of importing an illicit drug, and being in possession of arms and ammunition without holding an arms license.

The 45-year-old imported cocaine and methamphetamine worth an estimated $30 million, and also had two pistols, and 112 rounds of ammunition in his possession.

The items were discovered in his luxury yacht ‘Shenanigans’ at Port Denarau Marina in Nadi in 2018.

The matter will be called for mention on 29th January.

Meanwhile, State lawyers informed the court that Nikolic has written to them in relation to his wife Yvette who was acquitted.

However, they also said that the State will not respond as the matter does not concern him.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has appealed Yvette’s acquittal but has been unable to serve her the relevant documents because she has returned to Australia.

The court has been told that the papers will be served by 10th January.