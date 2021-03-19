New trial for former Fiji Museum Director

The case of the former Director of the Fiji Museum has been sent back to the Magistrates Court for a new trial.

Timaima Sagale Buadromo who was charged with three counts of abuse of office by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption in 2015 concerning her work as the Director of Museum was acquitted in 2019 before the Magistrate Court.

FICAC had appealed the decision and the matter was heard before the High Court who in this case has reversed the acquittal and ordered a new trial.

The accused appeared in the Anti – Corruption Division of the High Court before Justice Wimalasena for Judgment yesterday morning of which he says that the learned Magistrate did not have jurisdiction to hear the matter as a result of the failure to put election to the Respondent to choose the court she wished to be tried and therefore the entire proceedings in the Magistrates Court are a nullity.

The Court in its concluding remarks stated a new trial is to be prioritized before a Resident Magistrate of the Anti-Corruption Division to be concluded as soon as practicable.