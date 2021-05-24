Home

Court

New directions for former lecturer’s case

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 16, 2022 2:48 pm
Former Fiji National University Lecturer Nanise Vucago.

Former Fiji National University Lecturer Nanise Vucago who filed an application to challenge the vaccine laws, has been given further time to file her affidavit and written submissions.

Chief Justice Kamal Kumar gave the directions this morning as the matter was scheduled for hearing.

The Court heard that Nanise who is representing herself had not filed her affidavit because there was a delay from the defense in the filing of the affidavits.

The parties were also given fresh directions to file written submissions.

Vucago advised the court that she will also seek legal representation.

The matter will be called for a hearing on May 17th.

