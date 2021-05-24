Nawaikula’s trial to resume next week

Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula’s trial will continue from next Monday to allow the accused to attend parliament this week.

Nawaikula allegedly breached the Parliamentary Remunerations Act of 2014.

He is charged with one count of giving false information to a Public Servant and one count of obtaining financial advantage.

It is alleged that he gave false information that his permanent place of residence was Buca village in Buca Bay, and allegedly obtained more than $20,000 between August 2019 and April 2020.

The prosecution has so far called ten witnesses.

Other SODELPA MPs are also expected to stand trial in the coming weeks.

Ratu Suliano Matanitobua, Salote Radrodro, Simione Rasova, Peceli Vosanibola, Adi Litia Qionibaravi, are charged with Giving False Information to a Public Servant and Obtaining Financial Advantage.

They were charged by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

It’s alleged they obtained a combined $186,000 in parliamentary allowances they were not entitled to.