Court

Nawaikula’s travel claims being questioned

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 31, 2022 12:15 pm
Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula. [File Image]

A senior finance officer at the Parliament Secretariat testified that they did not directly deal with the members of the parliament if there were issues in relation to the claims submitted by them.

Sarwesh Narayan says there is a channel that they follow and in the event when there are errors on the claim forms, they raise it with their Manager who notifies the Secretary-General who then liaises with the MP.

He says the only time they deal with the MPs is when they call them directly to enquire about their claims.

Article continues after advertisement

The prosecution also showed Narayan a few documents including Nawaikula’s claim forms.

It was heard that in August 2019, Nawaikula made claims for travel on the same day from Buca Bay to Savusavu and Nabouwalu while another claim was made from Savusavu to Nabouwalu.

During examination by the prosecution, Narayan said it was not possible for Nawaikula to travel on the same day and claim twice for it.

Narayan also admitted that payment was made to Nawaikula and that documents do not show whether any verification was carried out.

He also adds that Nawaikula didn’t inform the Finance Unit that he has been overpaid.

The prosecution also questioned why Nawaikula was paid for non-official travel in August 2019.

Narayan said MPs who travel from the outer island normally don’t provide a return ticket and based on that, they presumed that Nawaikula was traveling back to his station and hence he was paid.

 

