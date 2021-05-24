Nawaikula’s mobile call records presented in court

The mobile call records of Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula were presented in the Anti-Corruption High Court today.

Prosecution informed the court that the dates of the call records are around parliamentary sitting schedules in order to establish Nawaikula’s location, his travel pattern and where he spent the nights during and after parliament sessions.

Vodafone Chief Technological Officer, Vikash Prasad testified that the mobile number was registered under Nawaikula’s name with Koronivia Research Station as his residential address.

More than 53 calls between July 2019 and March 2020 all originated from Koronivia in Nausori around the dates that Nawaikula claimed to have been at Buca village and later claimed travel allowances for.

Only eight of the calls were made from the Northern Division.

In one particular occasion on 25th August 2019, Nawaikula allegedly filed for taxi fare reimbursements for travel from Buca Bay to Savusavu and Nabouwalu in a taxi, and a second claim also from Savusavu to Nabouwalu.

Payments were made for these lodgements, however, call records from Vodafone Fiji established that Nawaikula was in Lautoka on the day in question.

There were records showing the Opposition MP making calls from the Northern Division but these did not match with the days for which he claimed reimbursements.

Nawaikula is charged with one count of giving false information to a public servant and obtaining financial advantage for allegedly lying about his permanent place of residence being in Buca village, Buca Bay.

He allegedly obtained $20,201.35 between August 2019 and April 2020.

The prosecution is expected to call in four more witnesses next week.