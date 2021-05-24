Nawaikula will be the first to go on trial

Social Democratic Liberal Party Member of Parliament, Niko Nawaikula will be the first of six SODELPA MP’s to be tried in the Suva High Court.

Nawaikula, Ratu Suliano Matanitobua, Salote Radrodro, Simione Rasova, Peceli Vosanibola, Litia Qionibaravi, and former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash are charged with Giving False Information to a Public Servant and Obtaining Financial Advantage.

They were charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

It’s alleged they obtained a combined $186,000 in parliamentary allowances they were not entitled to.

Nawaikula was in court this morning to check on the progress of the pre-trial conference.

The judge says Nawaikula will be the first to be tried and it cannot be delayed.

The prosecution told the court the PTC issues should be sorted by next week.

The case will be called for mention on March 21st before the trial commences early next month.