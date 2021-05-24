Nawaikula trial continues

Day two of Opposition MP Niko Nawaikula’s trial begins in the Anti-Corruption High Court today for alleged breaches of the Parliamentary Remunerations Act of 2014.

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption has charged Nawaikula with one count of giving false information to a Public Servant and one count of obtaining financial advantage.

He allegedly gave false information that his permanent place of residence was Buca village in Buca Bay, and allegedly obtained more than $20,000 between August 2019 and April 2020.

Article continues after advertisement

Two witnesses took the stand yesterday while others are expected to testify today.

FICAC is expected to call 14 witnesses altogether.