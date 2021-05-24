Nawaikula to appeal verdict

Home

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
May 5, 2022 9:50 am
MP Nikolau Nawaikula. [File Photo]

Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Nikolau Nawaikula says while he respects the verdict of the High Court, he is still planning to take the matter to the Fiji Court of Appeals.

Nawaikula has been found guilty of giving false information to a public servant and obtaining a financial advantage.

The High Court has given Nawaikula 30 days to appeal the guilty verdict.

Article continues after advertisement

“I respect the judgment but I entirely disagree with it. There are a lot of inconsistencies and factual errors, so we have to appeal it.”

In his judgment, High Court Judge, Justice Thushara Kumarage had said the prosecution had proven their case beyond reasonable doubt.

Justice Kumarage said the evidences presented during the trial confirmed that Nawaikula knowingly provided false information about his permanent residence to the Parliament Secretariat.

He said Nawaikula’s permanent residence was Koronivia in Nausori and not Buca village in Vanua Levu.

The sentencing submissions that will be presented by the two counsels next Friday.

