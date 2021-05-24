Nawaikula takes the stand

Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Nikolau Nawaikula says he had informed the opposition caucus about his decision to move back to his village in 2019.

While giving evidence in the Anti-Corruption High Court this morning, the 62-year-old said also told his wife that he will move back to Buca Village in Vanua Levu.

He said he made this decision because he wanted to reside close to his parents and voters.

Article continues after advertisement

The MP added according to customs, he is due to return to his village.

Nawaikula said he was 59-years-old when he decided that he was going to retire and stay in the village.

He added he didn’t want to die in Suva.

The SODELPA MP said after informing his wife and the opposition caucus, he also told the then-acting Secretary-General to Parliament about his decision.

On April 29th, Nawaikula filled a parliament declaration form stating his permanent residence is Buca Bay.

Nawaikula listed his postal address as Savusavu and his wife as next of kin, however he stated his wife’s residential address as Koronivia, Nausori.

Nawaikula said his wife did not move with him to Buca, a mutual agreement between them because she had to look after her parents.

It is alleged that Nawaikula gave false information about his residence to the Secretary General while claiming for parliamentary allowances.

Nawaikula allegedly falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Buca village and obtained over $20, 201 between August 2019 and April 2020.

The trial continues in the Anti-Corruption High Court in Suva.