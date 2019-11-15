Nawaikula takes stand in defamation case

SODELPA MP Niko Nawaikula has taken the stand to give evidence in defense of a defamation case against him.

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation and its CEO Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum have sued Nawaikula for facebook posts in December 2017.

This morning, Nawaikula attempted to justify his post as fair comment by citing FBC Annual Reports, Auditor Generals Reports and Hansard records of Parliament.

However, lawyers for FBC objected to the documents since Nawaikula did not present them as evidence before the case began.

The Court has ruled that these cannot be submitted as evidence.

Nawaikula will also call lawyer Tanya Waqanika and former politician Mick Beddoes as defence witnesses.

In 2017, Nawaikula had allegedly posted that Sayed-Khaiyum was responsible for the strike at Air Terminal Services during his time as Board Chair.

The MP had also posted about FBC’s $21.5m loan, questioning why it wasn’t investigated by FICAC.

Sayed-Khaiyum says his reputation suffered grave damage, his character has been maligned and that his job as FBC Chief Executive has been brought into public hatred, ridicule and contempt.

The FBC CEO highlighted that he had not caused the strike at ATS but had in fact tried to resolve the situation.

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation has also filed a similar suit, claiming the posting by Nawaikula caused reputational damage in respect to listenership and viewership, loss of business and revenue.