Nawaikula seeks bail pending appeal

Former Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Niko Nawaikula, appeared in court this morning seeking bail pending appeal.

Nawaikula is appealing his conviction and sentence.

In May, Nawaikula was convicted and sentenced for providing false information about his permanent residence to the Parliament Secretariat and obtained more than $20,000 between August 2019 and April 2020.

Serving his third month in prison and still fighting to get his name cleared, Niko Nawaikula wants the Court of Appeal to hear his application.

This morning, Nawaikula was brought to court with his hands cuffed and hoping he would get bail.

The presiding judge told Nawaikula’s lawyer he needs to meet some requirements if he wants to see the court hear his client’s application for bail.

The defense lawyer was told to first consider obtaining leave to appeal.

The judge says this is the lower threshold that needs to be met first before applying for bail.

The defense will have to file and serve submissions before the case is called again for mention on October 5th.

Nawaikula is serving two years behind bars as part of a three-year sentence handed down by the Anti-Corruption High Court.