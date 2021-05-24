Home

Court

Nawaikula says he has two residential addresses

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
April 13, 2022 6:00 am
Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula. [File Photo]

Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula has informed the court that he had mistakenly filled out details pertaining to his residential address on certain forms and documents.

He says he has two residential addresses. The first he says is in Koronivia Nausori but his permanent residence is at Buca village.

A number of forms were shown to Nawaikula by Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Deputy Commissioner Rashmi Aslam when he was cross-examining Nawaikula in court.

Article continues after advertisement

On travel documents and matters relating to the Legal Practitioners Unit, the MP listed Koronivia as his residential address. Thus, on parliamentary allowances claim forms- Nawaikula stated that Buca village is his residential address.

The SODELPA MP is standing trial for allegedly giving false information about his residence to the Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

He allegedly falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Buca village. He allegedly obtained more than $20,000 between August 2019 and April 2020.

The trial will resume this morning at the Suva High Court.

