Nawaikula says he doesn’t know how government works

SODELPA MP Niko Nawaikula today admitted in court that he does not know how the government operates despite being a member of parliament.

During cross examination in a defamation case, Nawaikula claimed he only knows parliamentary procedures and not the workings of government.

The Opposition MP took the stand today defending his 2017 Facebook post against the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation and its Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Nawaikula attempted to justify his post as fair comment by citing FBC Annual Reports, Auditor Generals Reports and Hansard records of Parliament. However, FBC lawyer Emmanuel Narayan objected to the documents since Nawaikula did not present them as evidence before the case began.

The Court has ruled that these cannot be submitted as evidence.

Nawaikula had allegedly posted that Sayed-Khaiyum was responsible for the prolonged strike at Air Terminal Services during his time as Board Chair.

The MP had also posted about FBC’s $21.5m loan, questioning why it wasn’t investigated by FICAC.

Nawaikula admitted in court that he never sought answers from FBC, Sayed-Khaiyum or relevant ministries before making the post.

He also admitted that he made Facebook posts against Sayed-Khaiyum in the hope that it would lead to his resignation from FBC.

Former politician Mick Beddoes gave evidence in defence claiming that Sayed-Khaiyum and the FBC Board should have been sacked for the company’s losses. Under cross examination, Beddoes admitted he was unaware that the losses were projected and the FBC Board was aware.

He also admitted that is was normal procedure for any company to project losses after major investments as was the case for FBC.

FBC and its Chief Executive are seeking damages and a court ruling to stop Nawaikula from further libelous comments.

Hearing ended this afternoon with a ruling to be delivered on notice.