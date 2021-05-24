Nawaikula never lived in Vanua Levu: FICAC

Home

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 28, 2022 12:54 pm
Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula. [File Image]

Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula never left his permanent residence in Koronivia, Nausori – to move to Buca village in Vanua Levu.

This was the opening statement of the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption to the Suva High court as Nawaikula’s trial got underway today.

It is alleged that Nawaikula obtained financial advantages in breach of the Parliamentary Remunerations Act of 2014.

Nawaikula is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was Buca village in Buca Bay, and allegedly obtained $20,201.35 between August 2019 and April 2020.

FICAC Deputy Commissioner Rashmi Aslam claimed in court that Nawaikula obtained the money over 13 transactions.

The prosecution also alleges that Nawaikula provided a false declaration by way of a letter, that as of 1st March 2019, he no longer resides in Koronivia.

Aslam says at the end of the day, Nawaikula returns to his home in Koronivia which falls within 15km from parliament and not Buca Village in Vanualevu.

FICAC is expected to call 14 witnesses.

The trial continues.

