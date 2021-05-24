Nawaikula judgment deferred

Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula’s judgment has been deferred until tomorrow.

The judgment was supposed to be delivered today, however, FBC News understands it is not ready yet.

Nawaikula is charged with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining financial advantage.

He allegedly gave false information that his permanent place of residence was Buca village in Buca Bay, Vanua Levu.

Nawaikula allegedly obtained more than $20,000 between August 2019 and April 2020.

His judgment will be delivered at the Anti-Corruption Division High Court at 10am by Justice Thushara Kumarage.