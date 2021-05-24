Nawaikula has a home in Nausori

Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula owns a property in Koronivia Nausori.

The first prosecution witness, an executive officer at the Registrar of Titles Office testified in the Anti Corruption High Court as Nawaikula’s trial got underway today.

Monita Ram testified that she was advised by the Registrar to carry out a search on property owned by Nawaikula and records show that he acquired the property on 7th April 2003 – when the first transfer took place.

Ram also testified that on 14 December 2006 an undivided half share was transferred under Miliakere Nawaikula’s name and that was the last transfer.

She said that the property is currently owned by Nikolau and Miliakere Nawaikula.

Nikolau Nawaikula is charged with one count of giving false information to Public Servant and one count of obtaining financial advantage.

It is alleged that the Opposition MP obtained financial advantages in breach of the Parliamentary Remunerations Act of 2014.

Nawaikula is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was Buca village in Buca Bay, and allegedly obtained $20,201.35 between August 2019 and April 2020.

Earlier today, in his opening address FICAC lawyer Rashmi Aslam said that Nawaikula never left his permanent residence to move to Buca village in Vanua Levu.

He said Nawaikula never had any intention of leaving Koronivia.

The prosecution also alleges that Nawaikula provided a false declaration by way of a letter, that as of 1st March 2019, he no longer resides in Koronivia.

The trial continues.