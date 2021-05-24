Nawaikula had indicated desire to relocate: Defence

Prosecution witness Peniasi Daveta testified in court this afternoon that Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula had written to the Parliament Secretariat about his intention to relocate to Buca Village in Buca Bay Cakaudrove.

While under re-examination by defense Daveta said that he had sought advice from the Acting Secretary-General on the process of changing the permanent residence of MPs.

Daveta agreed with the defense that Nawaikula had provided two separate letters from the Turaga Ni Koro and his landlord as a compliance requirement by Parliament.

He says Nawaikula had indicated that he was moving to Buca village and hence the reason why he was using Buca as a station.

When questioned further, Daveta said while he filled in the claim forms for Nawaikula, the last checks and balances were carried out by Parliament’s Acting Secretary-General and the Accounts Section.

Daveta also said they were never provided with any training by parliament on what to do when one wanted to change their address and how to assess the documents.

He said that were following what was being practiced previously.

He also informed the court that members of parliament were entitled to accommodation and meal allowance of $350 and $30 respectively while they had to submit receipts for travel expenses.

Daveta agreed that amendments were made to some claim forms filled by him on behalf of Nawaikula.

In one instance Daveta filled in claim forms for two meal allowances for one day, however, that was amended by the accounts section.

Prosecution then questioned Daveta about why Nawaikula needed advice on a change of address and why Daveta was tasked to enquire about this from the Secretary-General.

Daveta testified that Nawaikula had indicated that he had a large chunk of voters in the Northern Division and he had to relocate for them.

Nawaikula is charged by FICAC with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining financial advantage.

He allegedly gave false information that his permanent place of residence was Buca village in Buca Bay. Nawaikula allegedly obtained more than $20,000 between August 2019 and April 2020.

The trial will continue tomorrow.