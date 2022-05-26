Nawaikula fronts ILSC

Convicted politician Nikolau Nawaikula appeared before the Independent Legal Services Commission this morning.

The former MP, who is serving two years imprisonment, allegedly prepared a deed of trust for the Nabukebuke clan in Namosi without obtaining 60% approval from the mataqali.

Nawaikula’s lawyer, Sevuloni Valenitabua, claims the 60-percent requirement is only for the purposes of paying out benefits to members of a clan and is not required to draft a trust account.

He also stated that the case lacked a legal foundation and that the complainant was frivolous.

Valenitabua says the Chief Registrar did not summarily dismiss the case, hence they are coming to the Commission for dismissal.

The lawyer from the Legal Practitioners Unit says there is a need to validate the number of people in the mataqali and time is needed to get information from the iTaukei Land Trust Board, which manages the Vola ni Kawa Bula (VKB).

ILSC Commissioner, Gihan Kulatunga, has told the prosecution to respond in writing regarding the legal definition of 60-percent requirement and majority approval.

Valenitabua says this issue was between members of the clan and Nawaikula has been dragged into it.

The case will be called again on July 19th.