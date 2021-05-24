Home

Court

Nawaikula clarifies his movement claims

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
April 11, 2022 4:45 pm
Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula.

Family and work commitments restricted Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula from traveling frequently to his village.

The 62-year-old Social Democratic Liberal Party MP highlighted this in his evidence, claiming that he documented his movements in his diary.

He also said his Facebook posts can verify his whereabouts, adding he usually posts what he is up to and records places and events he attends on a normal day in his diary.

Article continues after advertisement

Nawaikula said at times, he opted to remain in Suva for a long period because he had to attend important events as an MP and also as a father.

He also told the court he did not receive a warrant from police officers when he was arrested in his village in 2019.

He said he was questioned and released but was later arrested from Nadi and was brought to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption headquarters in Suva for questioning.

The MP said he was kept overnight at FICAC and was questioned the next day.

Nawaikula is charged by FICAC for allegedly giving false information about his residence to the Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

He allegedly falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Buca village, Vanua Levu and allegedly obtained more than $20,000 between August 2019 and April 2020.

The trial will continue tomorrow before High Court judge Justice Thusara Kumarage.

 

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.