Nawaikula charged with professional misconduct

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
August 4, 2020 8:54 am
Lawyer and SODELPA Parliamentarian Niko Nawaikula. [File Photo]

Lawyer and SODELPA Parliamentarian Niko Nawaikula appeared before the Independent Legal Services Commission for a professional misconduct charge.

As reported in the Fiji Sun, it is alleged that Nawaikula did not seek the approval of the members of a mataqali in Namosi in order to facilitate a formation of deed.

It is alleged he prepared a trust deed for the Nabukebuke clan for the conduct of affairs and for the disbursement of trust monies received from iTaukei Land Trust Board.

Article continues after advertisement

Nawaikula who is charged by the Legal Practitioners Unit appeared before Commissioner Justice Daniel Goundar.

The trust deed is dated 6th May, 2009.

This is not the first time the MP is charged for professional misconduct.

