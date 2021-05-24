Nawaikula changed his address, Court told

Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula changed his polling and registration venue on December 2nd last year.

Prosecution witness Mesake Dawai informed the Suva High Court this morning that according to the Fijian Elections Office voter details, Nawaikula’s initial residential address was Koronivia in Nausori, and his polling venue was Koronivia Service Station FEO shed.

Dawai, who is the acting Legal Manager at FEO says Nawaikula’s residential and polling venue from June 2017, until last year was Koronivia, Nausori.

However, he says Nawaikula changed his residential address to Buca Village in Natewa last year.

Dawai says this is shown in the modified forms filled by Nawaikula and the records are also on their computer system.

He informed the High Court that Nawaikula is required by law to submit these changes to FEO within three months.

He also says Nawaikula filled out the statutory declaration form to state his total assets and liabilities in 2018.

According to Nawaikula’s assets and liabilities form, he owns a house at Koronivia where he is residing and also owns a law firm.

Nawaikula is charged with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining a financial advantage.

It is alleged that the Opposition MP obtained financial advantages in breach of the Parliamentary Remunerations Act of 2014.

Nawaikula is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was Buca village in Buca Bay, and allegedly obtained over $20,201 between August 2019 and April 2020.

The trial continues Judge Justice Thushara Kumarage.