Navua man facing assault charges bailed

A 24-year-old man from Navua who allegedly assaulted another man has been released on bail by the Navua Magistrates Court.

Anare Moi of Vuninokonoko allegedly assaulted a man believed to be in his 20s last week.

It is alleged the incident happened after Moi found out that the victim was smoking suki during working hours.

Moi is charged with one count each of grievous harm and criminal intimidation.

After receiving legal advice, Moi has elected magistrates court trial.

Moh has been granted bail on the sum of $500 with his father as a surety.

The matter has been adjourned to 24th of June for plea.