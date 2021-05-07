Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID-19 battle rages on in Fiji|Nadali residents caught off-guard with lockdown|41 arrests in Southern Division alone|Suva return to life after four days of lockdown|New operating hours for municipal markets|Students and teachers grateful for support|Ministry receives Reproductive Health kits|Australia assists in testing of backlog swabs|Supermarkets buzzing in Suva after lockdown|Police officers provided psychological support|Tele-health project to be piloted at Lautoka Hospital|Buses to operate until 5pm|Stranded Moce students strive|Good Samaritan takes in stranded couple|Four new cases recorded, as total lockdown lifted|Suva and Nausori curfew lifted|Food ration distribution to continue|Relaxation for businesses in non-containment areas|It’s not a 30-day war: Dr Fong|More than 7,000 contacts under quarantine|Nadali cordoned off after four positive cases|Cases of community transmission likely|Decision to be made for Nadi and Lautoka containment area|Backlog of swab to be sent overseas|Individual travelled to Labasa in containment breach|
Full Coverage

Court

Navua man facing assault charges bailed

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
May 19, 2021 4:11 pm

A 24-year-old man from Navua who allegedly assaulted another man has been released on bail by the Navua Magistrates Court.

Anare Moi of Vuninokonoko allegedly assaulted a man believed to be in his 20s last week.

It is alleged the incident happened after Moi found out that the victim was smoking suki during working hours.

Article continues after advertisement

Moi is charged with one count each of grievous harm and criminal intimidation.

After receiving legal advice, Moi has elected magistrates court trial.

Moh has been granted bail on the sum of $500 with his father as a surety.

The matter has been adjourned to 24th of June for plea.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.