Navua man facing arson charge released on bail

Kathrin Krishna Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KathrinFBCNews
January 21, 2020 6:30 am

A 22-year-old farmer from Navua facing arson charge has been released on bail.

Eseroma Daulako appeared before the Suva High Court today.

It is alleged that on 18th December last year in Navua set his neighbor’s house on fire.

The complainant is a 77-year-old man.

State has sought 21 days’ time to file information and disclosures.

The accused has been told not to interfere with witnesses, not to change his residential address and report to Navua Police Station every Saturday.

The case will be recalled on February 14th for plea.

