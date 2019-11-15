Home

Navua carpenter facing rape charge remanded

Kathrin Krishna Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KathrinFBCNews
January 27, 2020 4:12 pm

A carpenter from Navua who is facing a rape charge has been further remanded in police custody.

The case of the 47-year-old was called at the Suva High Court today.

It is alleged that between November and December last year, he raped a seven-year-old girl.

Article continues after advertisement

The court heard that the accused raped his friend’s daughter.

The man faces one count each of sexual assault and rape.

The state has been granted 21 days to file information and disclosures.

The case will be recalled on February 21st for a plea.

