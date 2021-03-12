Navua businessman back in court over rape charges

A 43-year-old businessman who allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl in Navua in 2018 is back in court facing new charges.

The man has not only been recharged for the alleged rape case, but he is also facing more charges for a new case and appeared in the Suva High court this morning.

The fresh charges are assault causing actual bodily harm, criminal intimidation, indecent assault, abducting with intent to confine a person, wrongful confinement, aggravated robbery, and aggravated burglary.

It is alleged that on 16th February, the 43-year-old and two others wrongfully confined a 30-year-old woman and her five-year-old child.

It is also alleged that he threatened to harm the child with a knife and caused alarm to the woman.

On the same day, the businessman is alleged to have indecently assaulted the woman.

It is alleged that the man and two others entered the woman’s house and stole assorted items valued at over $5000.

The state today asked for 21 days to file information.

In relation to the earlier charge of rape, sexual assault, abduction, and wrongful confinement of a young person, prosecutors had filed a nolle prosequi in September as they were not able to locate the complainant.

The State has now managed to locate the alleged victim and the businessman has been re-charged separately.

The High Court now wants to know if the man had anything to do with the disappearance of the 12-year-old girl and if there is any evidence of interference.

The matter has been adjourned to the 1st of April.