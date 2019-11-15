Nausori man further remanded

Nausori man Sanjay Lakhan who is charged with two counts of an act with intent to cause grievous harm has pleaded not guilty in the Suva High Court this morning.

The 45-year-old man is alleged to have struck his wife and step-daughter with a cane knife in May this year in a house in Kuku.

It’s alleged that an argument had taken place leading to the alleged incident.

Article continues after advertisement

The state told the High Court Judge they will provide seven witnesses.

Lakhan’s application for bail will be called on the 3rd of next month before the case will be called for mention on the 28th.