Nausori highlands murder trial stood down

The trial for Muhammed Raheesh Isoof who is alleged to have murdered a family of 5 in Nadi two years ago has been stood down.

Isoof’s trial was supposed to start this morning however public prosecutors served further disclosures in the Lautoka High Court.

The judge stood the matter down until this afternoon to allow defense lawyer Iqbal Khan to go through the disclosures.

Article continues after advertisement

Isoof has also been allowed to consult with Khan until the court reconvenes.

The accused is charged with five counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

It is alleged that in August 2019 Muhammed Raheesh Isoof murdered three adults and two children and attempted to murder an 11-month old by abandoning her at Nausori Highlands, Nadi.

The bodies were discovered after a passer-by heard the 11-month-old crying in a secluded area.