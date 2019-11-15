Nausori Highlands case, Defense requests clearer footage

Defense lawyer for Mohammed Raheesh Isoof, Iqbal Khan is again requesting for clearer CCTV footage in regards to the Nausori Highlands murder.

Khan’s client Isoof is currently facing murder charges of a family in Legalega Nadi last year.

Khan submitted to the Lautoka High Court today that the CCTV footage was not clear.

Khan says that only when he receives a clearer copy of the CCTV footage, can he work on the aggravated facts.

According to Defense Lawyer, the CCTV footage would show what happened on record.

It’s alleged that between 25th and 26th of August 2019 62 year old Isoof murdered carpenter, Nirmal Kumar, his 54-year-old wife Usha Devi, their 34-year-old daughter, Nileshni Kajal and her two daughters Sana aged, 11, and Samara, 8.

Their bodies were discovered at Nadi’s Nausori Highlands.

The case will be recalled on the 25th of February.