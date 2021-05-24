Home

Court

Nausori couple deny charges for alleged trafficking

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 6, 2022 4:25 pm

A couple who are alleged to have trafficked their daughter for sexual purposes to a foreign national has pleaded not guilty in the Suva High Court.

The Nausori couple is charged with allegedly trafficking their 16-year-old daughter for sexual purposes in 2018.

The man is also charged with two counts of rape for allegedly raping his daughter between 2012 and 2018.

Article continues after advertisement

The victim is said to have been 10-years-old in 2012.

It is alleged that the couple procured the complainant to watch the couple having sex in 2018.

It is also alleged that the couple facilitated the transportation of the complainant from Koronivia to an apartment in Nausori with the intent for the complainant to be used to provide sexual services to another.

She also sought seven days to file a bail response for the accused persons after Mr Singh informed the court that the accused persons had children who were not able to attend school as both parents were in remand.

The state requested for time to file a response in relation to the bail application.

The defense counsel informed the court that the couple had children.

The matter has been adjourned to Monday.

The two have been remanded in custody.

